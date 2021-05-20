Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

