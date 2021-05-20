Marlin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.17 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 37% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

