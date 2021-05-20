Mark Jon Nelson Sells 459 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $20,930.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.