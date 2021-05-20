Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 264,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

