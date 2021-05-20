Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.70. 266,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

