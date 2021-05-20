Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $117.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.