Marco Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,874 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23,305.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,473.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 660,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 642,369 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.2% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,487. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.