Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 222,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,753,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

