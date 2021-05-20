Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.39. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 122,907 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,399,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

