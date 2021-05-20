Maple Price Reaches $16.18 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $867,004.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $16.18 or 0.00039755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.