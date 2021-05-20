Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty Sells 21,247 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95.

Michael James Doughty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.