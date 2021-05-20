Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 284,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,939. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

