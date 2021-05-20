Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Sells $49,102.20 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,590,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.