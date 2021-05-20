Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

