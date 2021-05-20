MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 739,059 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.86.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

