MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 739,059 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.86.
MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.19.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.