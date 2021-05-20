Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 4%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 144,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,300,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 633,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 573,929 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 169,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 241,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

