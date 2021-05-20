Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

