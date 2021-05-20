LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

