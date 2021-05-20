Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Down 3.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 95,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 214,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

