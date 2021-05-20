Lxi Reit’s (LXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Lxi Reit in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Lxi Reit in a report on Wednesday.

LON LXI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.40 ($1.78). 799,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,270. Lxi Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £848.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Lxi Reit news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of Lxi Reit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

