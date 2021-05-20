Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

