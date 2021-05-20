LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) VP Harold L. Rieker Sells 4,000 Shares

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LXU stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
