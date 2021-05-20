LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) VP Harold L. Rieker Sells 4,000 Shares

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LXU stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

