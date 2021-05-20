Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $3,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

