Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.22.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

