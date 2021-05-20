Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

