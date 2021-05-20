Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

