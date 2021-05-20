Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

LOW stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

