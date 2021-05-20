Lotto (LOTTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176,298.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $103.92 million and approximately $176,298.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.91 or 0.00520790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

