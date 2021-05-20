Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $5.87 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

