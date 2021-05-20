Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bruker worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

