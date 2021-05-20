Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 42,138 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 58.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,849.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

