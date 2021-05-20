Loop Capital Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

NYSE:DV opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

