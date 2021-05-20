Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $83.29 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $83.29 million and $9.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.01201589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.10 or 0.09795577 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.