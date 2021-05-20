Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. 28,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.70.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.
