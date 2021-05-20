Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. 28,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

