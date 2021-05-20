LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LMP stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). 3,371,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,131. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.48.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

