LockTrip Price Reaches $7.78 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00018842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $116.36 million and approximately $339,926.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

