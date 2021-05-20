Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

LYV opened at $87.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

