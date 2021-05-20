Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $75.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.