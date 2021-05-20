Litentry (LIT) Achieves Market Cap of $81.59 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00009741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $81.59 million and $29.26 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litentry has traded down 48.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litentry Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

