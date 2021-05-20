Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

