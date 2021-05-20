Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

