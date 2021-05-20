Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $94.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -70.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.