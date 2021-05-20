Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Lighting Science Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG)

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

