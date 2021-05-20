Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.99. 148,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.