LifePro Asset Management Sells 1,006 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

