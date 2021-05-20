Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

