Liberum Capital Boosts Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 670

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 735 ($9.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £216.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.