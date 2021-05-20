Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.71. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 407,335 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $341.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

