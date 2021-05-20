Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.41

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 152958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.99 million, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.