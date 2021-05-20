Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) fell 2.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.24. 3,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,160,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Specifically, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

